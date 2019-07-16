President Ram Nath Kovind has appointed Anusuiya Uikey as the Governor of Chattisgarh and Biswa Bhusan Harichandan as the Governor of Andhra Pradesh today.

President Ram Nath Kovind has appointed Anusuiya Uikey as the new Governor of Chattisgarh and Biswa Bhusan Harichandan as the new Governor of Andhra Pradesh.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan has said today in a statement, the President of India is pleased to appoint Sushri Anusuiya Uikey as Governor of Chattisgarh and Shri Biswa Harichandran as Governor of Andhra Pradesh. The Rashtrapati Bhavan said, their appointments will take effect from the day they assume charge of their offices.

However, newly appointed Governor in Andhra Pradesh Shri Biswa Harichandran joined Bharatiya Jana Sangha in the year of 1971. He was the national executive member and state general secretary until the formation of the Janta Party in 1977. He was detained in 1975 under MISA. Later, Harichandran joined BJP and became its President for State from 1980 to 1988.

He joined the Janata Party in 1988 and also became the vice-president of the party. He further joined BJP in April 1996.

The new Governor of Anusuiya Uikey is a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) and was an MP in the Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh.

Uikey was held previously in the post of Minister for Women and Child Development in Madhya Pradesh. She has worked for the awareness of the rights of tribal women and leading to their empowerment in the past.

