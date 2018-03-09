A 37-year-old, Naveen Kumar was taken into custody by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Friday, March 9 in connection with the murder case of Kannada journalist Gauri Lankesh. The assailant belongs from Birur town in Chikmagalur district. 55 years old Lankesh, was the editor of Lankesh Patrike, who was shot dead outside her residence in the city's southwestern suburb by unidentified perpetrators on 5 September 2017.

Six months after the murder of journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh, Karnataka Police has identified a youth, named KT Naveen Kumar as accused number one in her murder case. He was taken into custody on March 3 by the Karnataka SIT (Special Investigation Team) for scrutinising. He is reportedly linked to the Sanatan Sanstha outfit and its affiliate the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti. The radical outfit has been linked in Maharashtra in the murder case of rationalists Narendra Dabholkar and Govind Pansare. Kumar belongs from Birur town in Chikkamagaluru district, about 250 kilometres west of Bengaluru.

According to a report published in the national daily, Indian Express, investigations have depicted that Kumar alluded to his links with Gauri’s murder during conversations about guns and ammunition with his cronies in Maddur. Recently, the Karnataka home minister Ramalinga Reddy assured that the SIT would soon reveal details on Kumar’s detention. The police also reportedly recovered a .32 bore rifle and 15 live cartridges from Kumar.

She was a staunch activist and a vocal critic of right-wing politics. The country witnessed several protests in different parts of the country after the killing as journalists drew attention towards the increasing intolerance against criticism. Students, activists, academicians and journalists particpated in the protest voluminously.

