Suspected Accused Of Kolkata Rape & Murder Demanded ‘Egg Chowmein’ As Dissatisfied With Prison Meal

Sanjay Roy, the accused in the Kolkata rape and murder case currently held at Presidency Correctional Home, reportedly expressed dissatisfaction with the prison meal.

Sanjay Roy, the accused in the Kolkata rape and murder case currently held at Presidency Correctional Home, reportedly expressed dissatisfaction with the prison meal. Upset with the “roti-sabzi” meal provided, Roy demanded egg chowmein instead. However, prison regulations require all inmates to eat the same food, so his request could not be accommodated.

According to sources at the Presidency prison, Roy showed anger when served roti and vegetables but eventually ate the meal after being reprimanded by jail staff. When Roy was first transferred to Presidency Correctional Home from CBI custody, he requested rest and was observed muttering to himself, but he has since returned to his normal state.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is continuing its probe into the RG Kar Hospital rape and murder case. The former principal of Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College, Sandeep Ghosh, was questioned again by the CBI on Friday, marking the 14th consecutive day of his questioning related to the murder of a trainee doctor. Ghosh has already been interrogated for over 140 hours.

In addition to the murder investigation, Ghosh is also under scrutiny for his involvement in a financial scam at the hospital, with an FIR already filed against him and other entities. The CBI searched Ghosh’s residence last Sunday as part of their inquiry.

The brutal rape and murder of the junior doctor inside a seminar hall at the hospital in early August has led to widespread outrage. The doctor’s body, bearing severe injuries, was discovered on the morning of August 9 in the chest department’s seminar hall. Roy was arrested the day after the incident.

On August 13, the Calcutta High Court ordered the case to be transferred from Kolkata Police to the CBI, which began its investigation on August 14.

