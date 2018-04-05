A man and his son had been abducted by suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba militants from Srinagar in the Hajin area in Jammu and Kashmir. Reports say that the man was shot by the militants but he somehow managed to flee from their captivity while his son is still missing. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

A group of militants broke into the residence of Abdul Gaffar Bhat firing gunshots at him and abducted him and his son Manzoor Bhat on from Srinagar around 11:45 pm on Wednesday in the Hajin area of Jammu and Kashmir, according to reports in ANI. However, it has come to light that the father somehow managed to escape from the militants’ captivity. Reports say that the man had been admitted to a hospital while his abducted son is still missing. It has also been suspected that the militant group is Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Moreover, the incident took place at around 11:45 pm on Wednesday, April 4, 2018. A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. Meanwhile, a massive manhunt to trace the Manzoor Bhat has been launched by the police. Moreover, as per sources, a similar case took place on Monday, a man identified as Farooq Ahmed Parrey was also abducted and that his wife, daughter and brother suffered injuries as they were attacked by the militants with knives while abducting Farooq’s son-in-law.

Visuals from J&K's Bandipora: Terrorists fired gunshots and abducted a man & his son in Hajin, in the early morning hours ; The father escaped and was admitted to hospital while the son is still missing. pic.twitter.com/m5kNJ85gg1 — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2018

Police said, “The terrorists used knives to cause grievous injuries to wife, daughter and brother of Farooq.” Further reports reveal that Farooq had gone through a similar kind of situation last year as the militants ruthlessly decapitated his son and threw him into the water.

