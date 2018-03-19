The concerned authorities were alerted after a suspicious object was reportedly found in Sangam Express train on Monday evening. The object was found in toilets of Sangam Express. Security teams including the bomb squad and other required teams were present at the spot and carried the investigation.

The concerned authorities were alerted after a suspicious object was reportedly found in Sangam Express train on Monday evening. The object was found in toilets of Sangam Express. Security teams including the bomb squad and other required teams were present at the spot and carried the investigation. The operation was launched after a tip-off was received to the police about a suspicious object being present in the train. Sangam express was bound for Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh.

While the security operation was underway, probing teams checked all the passengers, evacuated the train to ensure their safety. Meanwhile, all other protocols were also followed. Police team and dog squad present at Hapur station following a tip-off of a suspected unidentified package in Sangam Express at the station, following which the train was checked. A torch like-object, with wires attached to it, was found in a toilet of the train. The security forces are present there cordoned off the area. Meanwhile, all other necessary precautions are also being taken.

Previously in August 2017, the New Delhi Railway station authorities along with Railways police carried out searches in all the trains that arrived and departed the station after a bomb threat news had spread. A senior railway official said that a call was received mentioning about a bomb placed inside one of the trains at the station. The Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) accompanied by the dog squad had carried out the searches.

