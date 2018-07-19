Suspecting infidelity, a jawan from Chhattisgarh killed his wife by electrocuting her private parts. Reports suggest that the incident took place while his wife was washing clothes when he suddenly entered the bathroom and started thrashing her mercilessly.

A jawan belonging to Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) killed his wife by electrocuting her private parts on Wednesday. The following incident took place in Balodabazar Bhatapapa district. The accused jawan was later identified as Suresh Miri who was working as a cook with the 6th battalion of the CAF in Dantewada district. As per police reports, Miri’s wife was washing clothes when he suddenly entered the bathroom and started thrashing her mercilessly. After his wife fell unconscious, he ran current attached live wires to her private parts that lead to her death on spot.

After the matter was reported, the investigating police arrested victim’s husband. During interrogation, Miri confessed of killing his wife by electrocuting her. Miri added that he suspected that he was cheating on him and was having an extra-marital affair.

As per reports, the couple who were living with their two kids had a brawl on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old accused was taken into custody by the Sargaon police in Mungeli district. Earlier, Miri tried to get away from the murder by telling his in-laws that his wife had died of illness.

After the matter was highlighted, the police took Miri in custody and sealed his house in Bahatapara.

As per reports, after killing his wife, Miri hired a van and took her body to his native village Khajri located in Mungeli district. Miri was arrested from his village after his relatives suspected the reason of his wife’s death. Miri’s relative later saw the body of his wife and confronted him. After being questioned repeatedly, he told his in-laws that he had killed her because he suspected that she was cheating on him.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More