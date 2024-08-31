Suvendu Adhikari Alleges Illegal Mining In Saltora; 2 Dead After Dynamite Explosion

In a shocking incident, two individuals lost their lives in a dynamite explosion in Saltora, Bankura, on Friday night. The deceased, Joydeb Mandal and another person, were reportedly carrying dynamite on their motorcycle for illegal mining operations.

Suvendu Adhikari’s Allegations

Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari took to social media to reveal the details of the incident. He stated, “Joydeb Mandal (Bablu) of Jhanka, Saltora, Bankura district, and another person were carrying dynamite on their motorcycle. The dynamite was intended for illegal mining operations. Unfortunately, it exploded, resulting in their deaths.”

Adhikari alleged that illegal mining activities in Saltora resumed following the election of Arup Chakraborty from the TMC party as MP. He claimed that these activities were conducted with the connivance of the local police and demanded that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) investigate the involvement of TMC leaders in these illegal operations.

Demands for Investigation

“Illegal mining activities have resumed in the Saltora area since Arup Chakraborty of the TMC Party was elected as MP. The arrangements for these operations were facilitated with the local police’s connivance, necessitating the dangerous transport of explosive dynamite. DG @NIA_India, kindly take note of the incident,” Adhikari posted.

Allegations of Cover-Up

Adhikari further alleged that the local police attempted to cover up the incident by hastily cremating the bodies. He urged the Director General of West Bengal Police, Rajeev Kumar, and the Bankura Police to ensure a thorough investigation and prevent further illegal activities. “The local police are trying to cremate the bodies secretly to cover up the incident. I urge Mr. DG @WBPolice Rajiv Kumar and Mr. Superintendent of Police, Bankura (@spbankura), to ensure that the bodies are not cremated without a post-mortem,” added Adhikari.

Public Outrage and Call for Justice

Adhikari’s expose has sparked outrage and calls for justice, underscoring the need for accountability and action against those involved in illegal mining operations in West Bengal.

