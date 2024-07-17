Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 17 (ANI): West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari urged his party to dissolve its Minority Morcha, saying that they had raised the slogan “Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas” (development for all) for a long time but now the time has come to say, “‘Jo Hamare Saath, Hum Unke Saath” (We are with those who support us).

“I had spoken about nationalist Muslims, and you too had said ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ (development for all). But I will not say this anymore. Instead, we will now say, ‘Jo Hamare Saath, Hum Unke Saath’ (We are with those who support us). Stop this ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’. There is no need for Minority Morcha,” Adhikari said.

The ‘Sabke Saath, Sabka Vikas’ slogan has been coined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has been popularized by the BJP in various campaigns. The senior BJP leader also claimed that the fight to save Hindu and the Constitution will continue and urged his workers to support him. “I have already said what I had to. The fight will continue. Will all of you join us? Will we fight like before together? We will win. We will save Hindus, save the Constitution,” Adhikari said.

The BJP had lost all four seats in the recently held Assembly by polls to the ruling Trinamool Congress.

West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday alleged that more than 50 lakhs “Hindus” were not allowed to vote in Lok Sabha polls and over two lakhs were refrained from voting in the by-polls respectively.

Adhikari told ANI that he will start a legal battle against this.

“Democracy is dead in Bengal. We have started a mass movement today. Nearly 50 Lakh Hindus were not allowed to vote in the Lok Sabha elections. More than 2 lakh Hindus were not allowed to vote in the 4 by-polls held in the state. I am launching a portal. Whoever was not allowed to vote, can register themselves and full secrecy will be ensured. I will start a legal battle also,” he said.

In the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls, the BJP dropped from 18 to 12 seats. The TMC had won 29 out of 42 seats in West Bengal.