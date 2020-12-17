Suvendu Adhikari, a member of the State legislature in West Bengal, has resigned from his position. This happened due to differences between the MLA and the top management in the party. It is now speculated that will join BJP.

Trinamool Congress MLA, Suvendu Adhikari has given his resignation from the West Bengal assembly. The ruling party minister has given up his portfolios of transport, irrigation and waterways in the State, is speculated to join BJP. Adhikari has had differences with TMC’s top leadership and management for some time now. He was having a difficult time in wake of the rise of Mamata Banerjee’s nephew, Abhishek Banerjee and the growing weight of election-strategist Prashant Kishor in the party.

After submitting his resignation to the Speaker’s office yesterday afternoon, Adhikari went to the residence of Sunil Mondol, Trinamool MP from Barddhaman Purba constituency. Among party leaders, who are also seen as being upset with the Trinamool leadership, present there were Col Diptangshu Chowdhury, chairman of South Bengal State Transport Corporation; Jitendra Tiwari, former mayor and current administrator and TMC president of Paschim Burdwan unit; and Nityananda Chattopadhyay, councilor of Guskara municipality.

Out of all the leaders who are upset with TMC, Chattopadhyay spoke to the media about how he faced problems in the party and wrote to the top management, but there were no solutions provided. He also said that the party members who are upset, are the old-timers and have been loyal to the party. “But now we have no other way than to join BJP”, he added.

This friction in the Trinamool Congress has come at a dire time and just ahead of the elections, with BJP reaping the most benefits from it ahead of the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections in 2021. After Adhikari’s resignation, BJP vice-president, Mukul Roy said that he was happy that Suvendu Adhikari had resigned from TMC and that BJP will welcome him and his decision.

