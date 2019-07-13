Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on Saturday organised a cleanliness drive at Parliament, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. The event BJP MP Hema Malini, Anurag Thakur and several other ministers participated to clean the Parliament premises.

BJP MP Hema Malini and Anurag Thakur on Saturday joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative Swachh Bharat Abhiyan or Clean India Drive at the Parliament. Donning a grey color kurta and black trousers, with a broom in hand, Hema Malini cleaned the premises of the lower house. The cleanliness drive was organised by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and several honorable members of parliament joined the initiative.

After cleaning the Parliament premises, actor turned politician Hema Malini said it is highly appreciable that the Speaker of the House took initiative to carry out ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, in Parliament premises. She said she will go back to her Lok Saha constituency Mathura next week and carry will out this initiative (Abhiyan) there as well.

#WATCH Delhi: BJP MPs including Minister of State (Finance) Anurag Thakur and Hema Malini take part in 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' in Parliament premises. pic.twitter.com/JJJ6IEd0bg — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2019

BJP Anurag Thakur on Twitter said, Keeping India clean, beautiful and sustainable is an investment in well being and prosperity of our generation & the future…#SwachhAbhiyan everyday, everywhere; the country is our home.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched a full-fledged project ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’, in 2014, to enhance the sanitation level in the country and make it open defecation free. Under this project, the government had set an aim to construct 90 million toilets in the country by October 2, 2019, Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th Birth Anniversary year. Many big names from politics, Bollywood, sports and even common man are part of this sanitation initiative.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who recently presented the Budget for 2019-2020 session in parliament, in her speech had said that Swachh Bharat Abhiyan has touched the very conscience of the nation besides bringing enormous health and environmental benefits. This project has achieved resounding success as 9.6 crore toilets which have been constructed since October 2, 2014, with Prime Minister’s efforts

