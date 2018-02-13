Several girls enrolled in Sita Nagar Primary school in Rambagh had quit their studies as there is no toilet in the government-run school. The girls decided to quit studies in order to save themselves from the pathetic state of infrastructure in government schools where a basic necessity like washrooms, toilets are not there.

In what can be termed as an embarrassing situation for Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh as several girls have stopped going to school because there is no toilet facility in the government-run school. According to reports, after four girls who earlier stopped coming to school due to non-availability of the toilet in Sita Nagar Primary school in Rambagh, 27 more female students have now quit the school to save themselves from this embarrassment, humiliation and trouble. The girls decided to quit studies in order to save themselves from the pathetic state of infrastructure in government schools when a basic necessity like washrooms, toilets are not there.

Making efforts to solve the problem, the school teachers did bring the issue to the notice of the basic education department, in front of the municipal corporation several times but nothing reflected on the ground. When the issue was highlighted that several girls have quit their studies as there is no toilet in the school, Child rights activist Naresh Paras decided to do something to solve this problem. Naresh Paras sent a letter to the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR). The Child rights activist also reported the matter to Jansunwai portal so that the authority can take some action.

At a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi government is trying to focus on girl education with their flagship scheme, Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao Yojana, and also creating awareness about constructing toilets in schools, public places so that women across the nation can get rid of this humiliation, the poor state of affairs in one of the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled state has exposed the reality.