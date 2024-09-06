Swachh Bharat Mission Prevents 60,000-70,000 Infant Deaths

A recent study published in the prestigious journal Nature has revealed that the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM), a flagship initiative of the Indian government, helped avert an estimated 60,000 to 70,000 infant deaths annually between 2011 and 2020. The research, which examined infant and under-five mortality rates across 35 states and 640 districts, highlights the crucial role of improved sanitation in reducing child mortality.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a post on X, expressed satisfaction with the findings, stating, “I am happy to see research highlighting the impact of efforts like the Swachh Bharat Mission. Access to proper toilets plays a key role in reducing infant and child mortality.”

Happy to see research highlighting the impact of efforts like the Swachh Bharat Mission. Access to proper toilets plays a crucial role in reducing infant and child mortality. Clean, safe sanitation has become a game-changer for public health. And, I am glad India has taken the… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 5, 2024

Groundbreaking Research and Key Findings

The study, conducted by researchers from the International Food Policy Research Institute, University of California, and Ohio State University, explored the correlation between India’s national sanitation program and declining infant and child mortality rates. The researchers used data spanning nearly a decade, from 2011 to 2020, to measure the effects of sanitation improvements on public health outcomes.

Lead researcher Soyra Gune highlighted the gap in previous literature, which predominantly focused on prenatal and postnatal care but neglected the broader influence of sanitation on child health. “Our findings confirm that investments in water and sanitation can significantly reduce infant mortality in countries like India, where open defecation was once rampant,” said Gune.

The mission’s goal to construct household and public toilets, upgrade existing latrines, and establish solid waste management systems contributed to this success. Districts where more than 30% of toilets were constructed under SBM saw a 5.3% reduction in infant mortality and a 6.8% reduction in under-five mortality rates.

The Swachh Bharat Mission, launched in 2014, aimed to eliminate open defecation and improve solid waste management in over 4,000 towns across India. According to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the mission’s second phase is now underway, with a focus on making Indian cities garbage-free by 2026.

The study underscores the connection between access to sanitation and child mortality, drawing attention to past research that identified the “Asian Enigma.” This phenomenon observed that despite access to food, malnutrition and stunting rates remained high due to poor sanitation and the prevalence of open defecation.

By reducing exposure to faecal pathogens and improving nutrient absorption, better sanitation through SBM has played a vital role in reducing child deaths from infections like diarrhoea. The study adds to growing evidence that national sanitation campaigns can drive significant improvements in child health outcomes.

As the Swachh Bharat Mission continues to make strides in India’s sanitation infrastructure, its impact on public health, particularly in reducing infant and child mortality, becomes increasingly evident. The findings of this study serve as a testament to the transformative power of improved sanitation in creating a healthier future for India’s children.