While addressing an event in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore city, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the latest Swachh Survekshan 2018 on June 23,2018. The report this time not only ranked the cleanest cities of India but also the dirtiest cities across the country. Mamata Benerjee led West Bengal has the largest number of dirtiest cities. 19 out of 25 districts of this state have been position at the bottom of the list for failing to meet cleanliness standards.

However, there are several other cities that have performed badly in keeping their places clean because of practising open defecation, solid waste processing and disposal. Some of them whose positions have been degraded are Darjeeling, Siliguri, Serampore, Madhyamgram, North Barrackpore, Bankura. Not only that, even a couple of districts in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have been found to be dirty, figuring in the bottom of the list. West Bengal fared among the bottom 4 dirtiest states in the country, followed by Nagaland, Puducherry and Tripura.

According to a report, the department surveyed as many as 4203 urban local bodies between January and March and ranked under various categories based on their population. Interestingly, this time even the cantonment boards run by the Indian army were included in the list of the survey.

According to the survey report, Jharkhand has been awarded the title of India’s cleanest state. Maharashtra has bagged second position and Chattisgarh at the third position. Notably, this new survey report was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore on June 23, 2018. The Prime Minister also gave away the award to the cleanest state and cities at a function. Varanasi, which is famous for being PM Modi’s constituency, was ranked 29 among the list of 500 cities. In 2017, it was ranked 32.

Speaking to the media about the survey report, Centre for Policy Research President, Yamini Aiyar said that such data and ranking at periodic intervals keeps a check and puts the spotlight on the issue, but the real devil lies in the detail.

The ministry in May 2018 also announced the winners of the 2018 Swachhata Sarvekshan but had not announced the list of the dirtiest city. This survey was completed in 66 days by the 2700 Urban Local Bodies as part of the programme.

