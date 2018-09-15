Swachhata Hi Seva Movement launch LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched ‘Swachhata Hi Seva Movement’ via his NaMo App and picked up the broom at Ambedkar School in Delhi to mark the commencement of Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary on October 2. Terming it a historic movement to fulfil Mahatma Gandhi’s dream of a clean India, Prime Minister Modi said that till October 2, which is Gandhi Jayanti, “let us rededicate ourselves towards fulfilling Bapu’s dream of a Clean India”. During his address, the prime minister urged people to join the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva Movement’ and strengthen the efforts to create a clean India. Superstar Amitabh Bachchan, former Tata Sons Chairman Ratan Tata also joined him.
Modi hailed the Indo-Tibetian Border Police (ITBP) personnel for always being there for the people in the hour of need and also for participating in the cleanliness campaign. Highlighting the success of the Clean India mission, Modi said: “The Swachata coverage is now above 90 per cent which used to be 40 per cent four years ago. This happened in just four years.
He also said that the contribution of India’s ‘Nari Shakti’ (women power) in the Swachh Bharat Mission was immense.
PM Modi interacted with students at Baba Sahib Ambedkar Higher Secondary School in Paharganj, Delhi during Swachhata Hi Seva movement while several Union ministers also took part in the initiative.
Union Minister Piyush Goyal cleans Old Delhi railway station as a part of #SwachhataHiSeva movement. pic.twitter.com/uH848aFdEk— ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2018
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad cleans Patna's Mithapur area as a part of #SwachhataHiSeva movement. pic.twitter.com/h6rhgaFnWT— ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2018
Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with students at Baba Sahib Ambedkar Higher Secondary School in Paharganj #SwachhataHiSeva pic.twitter.com/CHOuP4Ly23— ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2018
#WATCH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi sweeps & cleans the premises of Baba Sahib Ambedkar Higher Secondary School in Delhi's Paharganj as a part of #SwachhataHiSeva movement. pic.twitter.com/sqjN7zxGmg— ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2018
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan cleans parts of Delhi's Vasant Vihar area as a part of #SwachhataHiSeva movement. pic.twitter.com/JYSKnqlqiW— ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2018
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh sweeps the streets in Faridabad as part of #SwachhataHiSeva movement. #Haryana pic.twitter.com/CIaw65N7mw— ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2018
Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves for Swachhata Shramdan without any security route in place, traffic functioning normally pic.twitter.com/qxy4SnKm7B— ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2018
Earlier for UP, cleanliness was a distant dream. But your emphasis on cleanliness has changed the condition of the state. After March 2017 the movement towards a Swachh Bharat got a boost in our state: UP CM Yogi Adityanath to PM Modi at launch of #SwachhataHiSevaMovement pic.twitter.com/2q1fcZ1WlA— ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2018
4 years ago, you introduced the Swachh Bharat Mission and I also became a part of it as Indian citizen. I've been associated with various cleanliness campaigns including a campaign to clean a beach here: Actor Amitabh Bachchan to PM Modi at the launch of 'Swachhata Hi Seva Movement'
The Tata Trust is actively supporting the 'Swachh Bharat Mission' and our support will continue in the years to come especially in bringing more technology: Ratan Tata to PM Modi at the launch of 'Swachhata Hi Seva Movement'
I'd like to extend my regards to ITBP personnel. You're always there in the hour of need whether it be on borders or during a calamity. You've made the country by being a part of this mission:PM Modi during interaction with ITBP personnel at launch of 'Swachhata Hi Seva Movement' pic.twitter.com/CV65gFTARe— ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2018