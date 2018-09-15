Swachhata Hi Seva Movement launch LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed the Indo-Tibetian Border Police (ITBP) personnel for always being there for the people in the hour of need and also for participating in the cleanliness campaign. He also said that the contribution of India's 'Nari Shakti' (women power) in the Swachh Bharat Mission was immense.

Swachhata Hi Seva Movement launch LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched ‘Swachhata Hi Seva Movement’ via his NaMo App and picked up the broom at Ambedkar School in Delhi to mark the commencement of Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary on October 2. Terming it a historic movement to fulfil Mahatma Gandhi’s dream of a clean India, Prime Minister Modi said that till October 2, which is Gandhi Jayanti, “let us rededicate ourselves towards fulfilling Bapu’s dream of a Clean India”. During his address, the prime minister urged people to join the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva Movement’ and strengthen the efforts to create a clean India. Superstar Amitabh Bachchan, former Tata Sons Chairman Ratan Tata also joined him.

Modi hailed the Indo-Tibetian Border Police (ITBP) personnel for always being there for the people in the hour of need and also for participating in the cleanliness campaign. Highlighting the success of the Clean India mission, Modi said: “The Swachata coverage is now above 90 per cent which used to be 40 per cent four years ago. This happened in just four years.

He also said that the contribution of India’s ‘Nari Shakti’ (women power) in the Swachh Bharat Mission was immense.

PM Modi interacted with students at Baba Sahib Ambedkar Higher Secondary School in Paharganj, Delhi during Swachhata Hi Seva movement while several Union ministers also took part in the initiative.

Here are the Swachhata Hi Seva Movement launch LIVE updates:

