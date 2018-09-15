Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched 'Swachhata Hi Seva Movement' via his NaMo App to mark the commencement of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary on October 2. Addressing the nation, the prime minister invited people to join the 'Swachhata Hi Seva Movement' and strengthen the efforts to create a clean India. Superstar Amitabh Bachchan, former Tata Sons Chairman Ratan Tata joined the PM in this cleanliness mission.

Interacting with troops deployed in Belgaum and Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, Modi said due to the cleanliness drive over nine crore toilets have been built in last four years and over 4.5 lakh villages have been declared as open defecation free.

He claimed that Swachh Bharat Mission has saved 3 lakh lives in the country.

He urged people to keep tourist spots clean and heaped praise on the ITBP jawans for their sincere efforts towards cleanliness. The prime minister also praised the contribution of India’s Nari Shakti (women power) in the Swachh Bharat Mission. He said youngsters, who are at the forefront of a positive change in India, are brand ambassadors of social change and the way they have furthered the message of cleanliness is commendable.

Speaking on the movement, Modi said ‘Swachhata Hi Seva Movement’ aims at fulfilling Bapu’s dream of a Clean India.

“From today till Gandhi Jayanti, let us re-dedicate ourselves towards fulfilling Bapu’s dream of Clean India. ‘Swacch Bharat Mission’, that began 4 years ago, has reached an important stage today, where we can proudly say that people from all sections have joined us in the mission,” he said.

Paying his tribute to Bharat Ratna M Visvesvaraya on his birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted the nation on the occasion of Engineers Day saying that their role in nation building was extremely vital.

In his radio broadcast message on August 26, Modi had said that there were several engineers in the country who made “the unimaginable possible” and “presented such marvels of engineering before the world”.

Speaking on the occasion, Ratan Tata said the Tata Trust is actively supporting the ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’ and their support will continue in the years to come especially in bringing more technology.

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan on Saturday, while interacting with the prime minister, said that he found TV to be an “effective way to spread the message of cleanliness”.

Amitabh Bachchan said he had involved himself in the Swachh Bharat Mission as a citizen of India four years ago and was associated with various cleanliness campaigns including the campaign to clean the Versova beach in Mumbai.

Bachchan said, “Whatever garbage people threw in the sea, the sea gave it back to people and it was visible on the beach. When I went to participate in the cleanliness drive, I found that we have to dig the sand to bring out the garbage. People there then demanded a machine to bring out the garbage from the sand and a tractor to dump the waste away from the beach, which I provided to them”.

