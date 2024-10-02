Home
Wednesday, October 2, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Swachhta Diwas: PM Modi Inaugurates India’s First Self-Reliant Gaushala in Gwalior

The gaushala, or cow shelter, is the first modern, self-reliant cow shelter in India and is equipped with a state-of-the-art Bio-CNG plant.

Swachhta Diwas: PM Modi Inaugurates India’s First Self-Reliant Gaushala in Gwalior

On the occasion of Swachhta Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the ‘Lal Tipara Gaushala’ in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh.  Swachhta Diwas is celebrated on Gandhi Jayanti, October 2.

First Modern Cow Shelter: Ffforts towards sustainable energy

India has made efforts towards sustainable energy and waste management. The gaushala, or cow shelter, is the first modern, self-reliant cow shelter in India and is equipped with a state-of-the-art Bio-CNG plant. The Bio-CNG plant, developed in collaboration with the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), is a significant step towards sustainable energy. 

This plant has the capacity to produce three tonnes of natural gas per day by processing 100 tonnes of cow dung. Additionally, it will produce 20 tonnes of high-quality organic manure daily. The Bio-CNG and manure will not only contribute to local energy needs but also enhance organic farming practices, aligning with India’s mission towards clean energy and sustainable agriculture.

The project was funded through IOC’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative at a cost of Rs 32 crore, with an additional hectare of land set aside for future expansion. 

Key Development Projects Inaugurated

Prime Minister Modi also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for various development projects totaling Rs 685 crore in Madhya Pradesh under the Swachh Bharat Mission and Amrut 2.0, the National Mission for Clean Ganga, and Gobardhan Yojana at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi.

These projects aim to improve urban infrastructure in the state, including:

  1. A sewerage scheme worth Rs 299.20 crore in the Sagar urban body.
  2. A water supply scheme worth Rs 61.17 crore in Seoni-Malwa.
  3. A water supply scheme worth Rs 75.34 crore in Chhindwara.

These initiatives are part of the government’s ongoing efforts to improve sanitation and water management in urban areas, under Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan.

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav attended the inauguration program from Bhopal via video conference. He also performed the bhoomi pujan for sewerage and water supply projects across 19 urban bodies in the state. This series of development projects reaffirms the state’s commitment to improving public health infrastructure and promoting environmental sustainability.

ALSO READ: PM Modi Celebrates 10 Years Of Swachhata Campaign

Filed under

gandhi jayanti gaushala PM Modi Swachhta Diwas

