After China blocked India’s move to declare Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist for the fourth time, the mood of the country doesn’t seem very positive towards China. In the latest move against China, RSS affiliate, Swadeshi Jagran Manch has requested the BJP-led government at the Centre to retaliate against China using the veto in United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and its blocking move to declare Masood Azhar as a global terrorist.

In a letter to Prime Minister Modi, the organization condemned China’s action in blocking India’s move at UNSC to declare Masood Azhar as global terrorist. Criticising China for barricading the global struggle on terrorism, the organisation wrote that not just India but internationally also China’s move was being criticised. High time that an action is taken against China as the government should abide by all possible measures, diplomatic and economic, to make China conscious of the repercussions of its irresponsible action.

Referring to India’s imports from China, Swadeshi Jagran Manch requested the government to curb Chinese imports. The letter read, India has been importing over 76 billion US dollars worth goods from China and has been running a huge trade deficit with China, which has eventually impacted the country’s economy, especially the manufacturing sector. Requesting the government to stop Chinese companies taking infrastructure projects in India, the organisation requested suggested to curb Chinese imports through measures such as anti-dumping duties, countervailing duties, increasing in tariffs, the imposition of tariffs and invoking reciprocity clause.

The letter further read, time has come that the government withdraws most favoured nation (MFN) status from China, as has been done in case of Pakistan. Restrictions should also be imposed on Chinese products, especially telecom electronics, defence equipment, citing security concerns.

The research undertaken by Swadeshi Jagran Manch reveals that the average tariff being applied to Chinese imports is much lower than bound tariff rates on various commodities. Hence, it has asked the government of India to take immediate action to raise tariff duties on all Chinese imports to discourage Chinese imports. The country is already under economic stress, hence ban on Chinese imports by India will have drastic repercussions for China, read the letter.

