On Friday, Swami Agnivesh was attacked by a mob near the BJP headquarter where he had gone to play his last respects to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who passed away on August 16 at AIIMS in Delhi. The matter was highlighted after several video clips of Swami Agnivesh being mishandled outside BJP headquarter went viral on social media. The following attack comes to light just a few weeks after he was attacked in Jharkhand where he had gone to attend a public event. As per a report, the mob that had mishandled Swami Agnivesh in Jharkhand also included several BJP workers.

In the current attack, a mob is seen chasing Swami Agnivesh as soon as he comes out of BJP headquarter after paying respects to Atal Bihari Vajpayee. In the video, Swami Agnivesh was heckled, pushed by the group. His saffron pagdi (headgear) was also thrown by some people.

In the second clip, a woman is chasing Swami Agnivesh with a slipper in her hand. Earlier on July 17, Swami Agnivesh was brutally thrashed by a mob in Jharkhand’s Pakur. During the attack, his clothes were ripped and he was mishandled by the mob.

Talking to NDTV about Jharkhand attack, Swami Agnivesh said that it was a lynch mob of 100-150 people who raised slogans against him. He added that he was accused of supporting cow meat. Meanwhile, BJP government said that they had no links with an attack on Swami Agnivesh. the attackers were said to be the members of BJP Yuva Morcha or youth workers.

Here are some of the exclusive videos of Swami Agnivesh being mishandled outside the BJP office in Delhi.

