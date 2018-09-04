Hindu religious leader Swami Paripoornananda may contest as BJP candidate from Telangana, according to media reports. The BJP may utilise Paripoornananda, who is known for making contentious remarks, in next general elections to woo Hindu voters. Various BJP leaders have said that Telangana needs a leader like Yogi Adityanath.

With less than a year left for 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP has started its preparations to expand its footprints in southern India. With no surprise, media reports say that Swami Paripoornanda might be the BJP’s dark horse in Telangana. Hindu seer Paripoornanda, who is facing charges for making provocative comments on other communities, could yield positive results for the saffron party in upcoming general elections.

He could be the next Adityanath of BJP. If reports are to be believed, a grand welcome is being planned by BJP, VHP, RSS, Bajrang Dal and several other Hindutva organisations for the religious leader. He has been externed from Hyderabad on July 11 for six months by the local police for making provocative speeches, however, the Supreme Court has lifted the ban on him. Speculations are at rife that he could contest election from Secunderabad or Malkajgiri Lok Sabha seat in Telangana. Some reports say that he may contest elections from Karwan or Chandrayangutta Assembly seat.

Swami Paripoornanda is notorious for shooting off contentious remarks and his controversial figure could be utilised by BJP to woo Hindu voters. On the other side, some reports are doing the rounds that the Congress may field former Indian cricket team captain Mohammad Azharuddin from Secunderabad. The Congress leader had earlier expressed his interest to fight election from his home state.

If Congress fields Azharuddin, then we will see him in a direct contest against Swami Paripoornanda. BJP Telangana MLA NVSS Prabhakar had said that Telangana needs a leader like Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

