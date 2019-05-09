Swara Bhaskar gives the perfect reply to fan who sneakily made video saying Ayega Toh Modi Hi!: Swara Bhaskar is known for sending storms to the political spectrums with her arguable remarks. She has always been vocal about her opinions on the ongoing issues of the country.

Swara Bhaskar gives the perfect reply to fan who sneakily made video saying Ayega Toh Modi Hi!: Swara Bhaskar is known for sending storms to the political spectrums with her arguable remarks. She has always been vocal about her opinions on the ongoing issues of the country. Apart from that, the fact that Swara barely shies away from taking potshots at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) makes her controversy’s most loved child. Recently, the actor made headlines after a man tried to throw a political gimmick at her that in return came heavily on him.

A video has been making its way to several social media platforms where a man who asked for a selfie from Swara sneakily shot a video with her saying, “par Ma’am, aayega Modi hi(but Ma’am, PM Modi will only come).” The video ends soon after the man claimed the fact, however, it was not the climax for Swara.

The actor posted an apt reply via her Twitter handle where she termed it “Tacky and underhand tactics are trademarks of bhakts”. While narrating her part of the story, the actor said that the man asked her for a selfie at the airport, adding she agreed as she did not discriminate people who want selfies on their politics. She said the man sneakily shot the video but it did not surprise her. “Always glad 2 make bhakts feel like their lives are worthwhile,” Swara said.

A guy asks for a selfie @ airport; I oblige ‘coz I don’t discriminate people who want selfies based on their politics. He sneakily shoots a video. Tacky & underhand tactics r trademarks of bhakts. I’m unsurprised. But always glad 2 make bhakts feel like their lives are worthwhile https://t.co/bKyFEOKZQh — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) May 8, 2019

A few days back, Swara lashed out at BJP leader Pragya Thakur, a BJP candidate from Bhopal constituency. The actor accused her of spreading Hindu terror and called her candidature shameful.

The actor on Wednesday campaigned for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Atishi in Delhi. The actor was also seen campaigning for Left candidate Kanhaiya Kumar in Beg Surai constituency.

