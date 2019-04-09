One of Kanhaiya Kumar's prime supporters is Jignesh Mevani could be seen campaigning for the former Jawaharlal University Students Union (JNUSU) president in Bihar's Begusarai along with Shehla Rashid, Gurmehar Kaur and other left students. Actress Swara Bhaskar also landed in Patna to support Kanhaiya

The 2019 election battle is approaching its final days as the candidates have begun to execute their campaign in full swing. This election season the political parties have certainly managed to field many new faces. One of them is popular youth leader Kanhaiya Kumar who filed his nomination from Begusarai for the 17th Lok Sabha election as a CPI candidate.

The campaign has started and support for Kanhaiya Kumar’s election campaign is pouring in from all over. One of Kanhaiya’s prime supporters is Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani, who could be seen campaigning for the former Jawaharlal University Students Union (JNUSU) president and CPI candidate in Bihar’s Begusarai along with Shehla Rashid, Gurmehar Kaur and other left students. Ahead of filing nomination from Begusarai, Kanahiya Kumar was joined by supporters from all over the constituency as they were marching and singing along in their comrade’s support.

Actor Swara Bhaskar has always been vocal on political issues, and hence the actress has also come to campaign for Kanhaiya in Begusarai.

Addressing media, Swara said she feels aligned to Kanhaiya’s views as a rational and patriotic citizen of the country and added, if Kanhaiya wins, it will be a victory for Indian democracy.

The actress, who has come to Patna on her birthday said she was happy to celebrate her birthday in such an unusual way. Kanhaiya raises issues that concern all Indians and therefore, is fighting an important battle for on behalf of all the Indians, added Swara.

Since the announcement of Kanhaiya Kumar’s candidature by CPI, support has rained from all sections of the Begusarai electorate. Red wave in the constituency is a testimony of large turnouts for the popular youth leader. Besides, Kanhaiya received an overwhelming response to his crowdfunding appeal as he managed to raise Rs 70 lakh that too in a week’s time.

A joint left candidate, Kanhaiya will contest against BJP’s Giriraj Singh and RJD’s Tanweer Hasan in Begusarai. Kumar, 32, was arrested in February 2016 on charges of sedition for allegedly doing nothing to prevent the raising of anti-India slogans in JNU.

