Swara Bhasker terms Pragya Thakur’s candidature shameful, calls her Hindu terror accused: Actor Swara Bhaskar has always been vocal about her opinions on the ongoing issues of the country. She is one of the leading Bollywood actors who maintains distance from the diplomatic answers and stands strong on her stance. The actor on Monday noted that if people believe that there is Islamic terrorism then there can be Hindu terrorism too. She elaborated her statement saying violence, crime and terrorism are sins and people from any religion could commit it. Be it Hindu, Muslims, Christians, Buddhists, or Jews, people from all these religions have committed crimes in the past.

When asked about the BJP’s Pragya Thakur’s candidature, the Veere Di Wedding actor replied saying that the fact that the saffron party had fielded her from Bhopal was shameful. Pragya Thakur is one of the keys accused in the Malegaon blasts case and is currently out on bail. The actor also said that Pragya Thakur is a Hindu and was accused of terrorism which makes her a Hindu terror accused.

