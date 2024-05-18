Swati Maliwal Assault: AAP Claims FIR Against Bibhav Kumar Stems From 'ACB Case' Pressure

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has alleged that Swati Maliwal, the former Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief, filed an assault FIR against Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar under the influence of the ruling BJP. AAP leader Atishi claimed that Maliwal was coerced into “hatching this conspiracy” by using an old Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) case as leverage.

Atishi asserted that Maliwal had been in communication with BJP leaders, stating, “There should be an unbiased probe on who was in contact with whom. Swati Maliwal met all BJP members and when, what conversation they had on call and on WhatsApp.”

The background of this controversy dates back to 2016, when the ACB filed a charge sheet against Maliwal for allegedly making illegal appointments in the DCW, favoring AAP workers.

In her FIR, Swati Maliwal accused Bibhav Kumar of assaulting her inside Arvind Kejriwal’s drawing room, claiming he slapped her eight times and kicked her in the stomach. She also mentioned that Arvind Kejriwal was present during the alleged incident.

Conversely, Bibhav Kumar filed a counter-complaint against Maliwal, alleging that she abused him with the intent to assault him.

READ MORE : Swati Maliwal Claims CCTV Tampering At Arvind Kejriwal’s Residence Amid Controversy

Reacting to AAP’s claims, BJP chief JP Nadda dismissed the allegations, stating that AAP has no credibility. He criticized the party, saying, “Aam Aadmi Party is a party built on the foundation of lies and its credibility is not zero, it is in minus. Today Arvind Kejriwal has been exposed in front of the people of the country and the people of Delhi, he has been exposed in every way… If this thing has been hatched by BJP then why were you moving the mic (during PC in Lucknow) from here to there? Why are you silent? What is stopping you?” Nadda also denied any BJP leader being in touch with Swati Maliwal.

AAP, on its part, claimed that Maliwal’s actions were aimed at targeting Arvind Kejriwal. The party released a video allegedly showing Maliwal arguing with security personnel and abusing Kumar. Kumar further stated that Maliwal attempted to meet Arvind Kejriwal without an appointment and forced her way into his house.

The controversy continues to unfold as both parties exchange accusations, highlighting the political tensions between AAP and the BJP.

Show Full Article