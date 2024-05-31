Swati Maliwal Assault Case: Bibhav Kumar Sent to 14 Days Judicial Custody

In a significant development in the Swati Maliwal assault case, a Delhi court has remanded Bibhav Kumar, an aide to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, to 14 days of judicial custody. Kumar was arrested on May 18, following allegations by Swati Maliwal, a Rajya Sabha MP from the Aam Aadmi Party, that he assaulted her at Kejriwal’s residence on May 13.

Kumar appeared before the Tis Hazari Court on Friday after the conclusion of his three-day police custody. His counsel, Rajat Bharadwaj, opposed the Delhi Police’s request for an extended 14-day police custody. Kumar asserted, “I am not going to interfere with the investigation….I had myself prayed to preserve the CCTV footage. I am myself trying to preserve the same so why would I tamper with evidence.” He further emphasized, “All the witnesses are government employees and I am not in any position to induce or threaten them. I have myself volunteered to appear before the agency to join the probe and I am not a flight risk.”

#WATCH | Police brings Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar to Aruna Asaf Ali Govt Hospital in Delhi Delhi High Court has reserved order on the maintainability of Bibhav’s Kumar plea challenging his arrest in Swati Maliwal assault case pic.twitter.com/oNvyZKffFb — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2024

Earlier on Friday, the Delhi High Court reserved its decision on the maintainability of Kumar’s plea challenging his arrest. In his plea, Kumar sought to have his arrest declared illegal, citing violations of Section 41A of the Code of Criminal Procedure, which pertains to the notice of appearance before a police officer.

Swati Maliwal’s complaint, filed on May 16, alleges that Bibhav Kumar “slapped” her “at least seven to eight times” while she “continued screaming,” and “brutally dragged” her, “kicking” her in the “chest, stomach and pelvis area.” The FIR against Kumar includes charges of criminal intimidation, assault or criminal force on a woman with the intent to disrobe her, and attempted culpable homicide.

In response to the allegations, Bibhav Kumar lodged a counter-complaint, accusing Maliwal of gaining unauthorized entry into the Chief Minister’s Civil Lines residence and verbally abusing him.

The case continues to unfold as the investigation progresses, with both parties presenting contrasting narratives of the events that transpired on May 13.

