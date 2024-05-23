Swati Maliwal Assault Case: No Question To Arvind Kejriwal's Parents Today

The Delhi Police will not be questioning Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s parents today regarding the alleged assault on Aam Aadmi Party MP Swati Maliwal, according to sources.

Delhi Police sources have indicated that Ms. Maliwal stated in her testimony that Mr. Kejriwal’s parents were present at the residence when she was assaulted last week.

Swati Maliwal assault case | Delhi Police will not record statement of the parents of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal today: Delhi Police sources — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2024

The incident sparked a political uproar when Swati Maliwal accused Mr. Kejriwal’s chief aide, Bibhav Kumar, of assaulting her at the Chief Minister’s official residence. Mr. Kumar has since been taken into custody.

Although the police plan to question Arvind Kejriwal’s parents as part of the investigation, this will occur at a later date.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kejriwal posted photos on X (formerly Twitter), showing him and his parents waiting for the police.

“I am waiting for the police with my parents and wife. Yesterday, the police contacted my parents to arrange a time for questioning, but they have yet to inform us if or when they will come,” the Delhi Chief Minister said.

A case was filed against Bibhav Kumar, and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to investigate the allegations based on Ms. Maliwal’s complaint. Mr. Kumar was arrested by the Delhi Police on Sunday, May 19, and remains in custody as of today.

