Swati Maliwal Claims CCTV Tampering At Arvind Kejriwal's Residence Amid Controversy

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has intensified its scrutiny of the alleged assault case involving Swati Maliwal, former chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), and an aide to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. On Friday, AAP raised concerns over a purported video clip from the CM’s residence on the day of the alleged assault, suggesting tampering with closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed at Kejriwal’s residence.

Maliwal took to social media to express her apprehension, stating, “I have received information that now these people are tampering with the CCTV of the house.” She tagged the Delhi Police in her post, highlighting her concerns regarding potential evidence manipulation.

In another development, a team of Delhi Police, along with forensic officials, conducted scene recreation at the CM’s residence, as part of the ongoing investigation into the assault allegations. Maliwal was also present during the investigation.

This development follows a written complaint filed by Bibhav Kumar, an aide to CM Kejriwal, against Maliwal, alleging unauthorized entry, verbal abuse, threats, and possible involvement of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the matter. Kumar’s complaint raised questions about Maliwal’s motives and her purported ties with BJP leaders, suggesting political motives behind the incident amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

READ MORE : Delhi Police To Visit CM Residence To Record Statements In Swati Maliwal Case

The rift between AAP and Maliwal escalated further when the party shared a video clip purportedly showing Maliwal engaging in an argument with security personnel at the CM’s residence. This marked a significant departure from AAP MP Sanjay Singh’s earlier statement expressing solidarity with Maliwal.

Maliwal responded by accusing AAP of attempting to save a “Gunda” (hitman) and engaging in her “character assassination.” She criticized the party’s “U-turn” in the case, pointing out discrepancies in their stance.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police filed an FIR against Bibhav Kumar and others based on Maliwal’s complaint, which detailed the alleged assault on May 13 at CM Kejriwal’s residence. The FIR includes charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including attempt to commit culpable homicide, wrongful restraint, assault with intent to disrobe, criminal intimidation, and insulting the modesty of a woman.

The Tis Hazari court in Delhi recorded Maliwal’s statement in the assault case on Friday, further advancing the legal proceedings in the matter. As investigations continue, the case remains a focal point of political and legal scrutiny, underscoring the complexities surrounding allegations of assault and their implications in the public domain.

READ MORE : ‘Swati Maliwal Forcefully Breached Delhi CM Residence Security’, Bibhav Kumar Files Complaint Against Maliwal

Show Full Article