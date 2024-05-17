Swati Maliwal Reacts To The Viral Video, Says 'Political Hitman' Attempt Save Self

AAP MP Swati Maliwal is making headlines after filing a complaint against Bibhav Kumar, an aide to Kejriwal, alleging physical assault at Kejriwal’s residence. However, social media is ablaze with a viral video depicting the incident that transpired at Arvind Kejriwal’s residence. In the video, she can be heard engaging in an argument with security personnel who were instructing her to leave the premises.

Taking to X, Maliwal said that the video was shared “without any context” by the people of “political hitman” to save himself. Maliwal, however, didn’t name anyone in her tweet.

“Like every time, this time also this political hitman has started efforts to save himself. By getting his people to tweet and playing videos without any context, he thinks he can save himself by committing this crime. Who makes a video of someone being beaten up? The truth will be revealed to everyone as soon as the CCTV footage of the house and the room is checked. Fall to whatever level you can, God is watching everything. One day everyone’s truth will come out in front of the world,” Maliwal’s tweet, roughly translated from Hindi, read.

हर बार की तरह इस बार भी इस राजनीतिक हिटमैन ने ख़ुद को बचाने की कोशिशें शुरू कर दी हैं। अपने लोगों से ट्वीट्स करवाके, आधि बिना संदर्भ की वीडियो चलाके इसे लगता है ये इस अपराध को अंजाम देके ख़ुद को बचा लेगा। कोई किसी को पीटते हुए वीडियो बनाता है भला? घर के अंदर की और कमरे की CCTV… — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) May 17, 2024

The footage captures Swati Maliwal engaged in a heated exchange with multiple security personnel at Arvind Kejriwal’s residence. Despite their insistence that she depart, the AAP MP adamantly objected, asserting her intention to communicate with the police officers. Amidst the confrontation, a moment arises where she employs the term ‘ganja’ (bald), provoking a strong reaction from the security staff.

Here is a glance of the Video:

“I will not, I will not. I will do it. I will tell everyone about this,” Swati Maliwal tells the security staff.

She then says that she will speak to the senior police officers right there and won’t leave till then.

“Fine, but for now you leave,” one of the security staff tells her in Hindi.

“No, whatever will need to happen, will happen here now. You do whatever you want to do. And I will take away your job too if you touch me,” Maliwal is heard in the video.

“We’re humbly requesting you,” the security staff replies.

“I have dialled up 112. Let the police come, then I will talk,” Swati Maliwal says.

“But they (the police) won’t come inside, right?” the staff replies. To this, the AAP MP says that now the police will enter the residence.

“We are only requesting. You are a well-educated person. We won’t be throwing you out,” the staff says to her.

Then, Swati Maliwal is heard saying, “Yeh ganja sala. (This bald person)”

This makes the security personnel fire up, who ask her not to use such a language.

The video of Swati Maliwal having an argument with security after the assault. She can be heard saying that she has called the police… pic.twitter.com/E5xWbYuY4v — Mr Sinha (Modi’s family) (@MrSinha_) May 17, 2024

The FIR:

The FIR lodged in connection with the incident has unveiled distressing details regarding the altercation that occurred at Arvind Kejriwal’s residence on May 13. As per the FIR, the AAP MP accused Bibhav Kumar, an aide and personal assistant to Kejriwal, of subjecting her to physical assault, including 7-8 slaps and repeated kicks to her abdomen and pelvis.

FIR copy of Swati Maliwal. She claims that Vibhav Kumar hit her stomach and chest, slapped hard on face and then threatened her to kiII saying “You can’t do anything, we will bury you deep inside”. The next day Kejriwal was traveling with the same Vibhav… pic.twitter.com/NjRtNb5VtR — Mr Sinha (Modi’s family) (@MrSinha_) May 17, 2024

Subsequently, the former Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief asserted that she managed to break free and promptly contacted the police. Maliwal alleged that Kumar threatened her, menacingly stating that he “shall see to it” and even went as far as to threaten to “bury her”. Following this altercation, the AAP MP claimed that Kumar exited the room and returned with security personnel from the main gate of the Delhi Chief Minister’s residence, who instructed her to vacate the premises.

Show Full Article