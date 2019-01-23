Swine flu (H1N1 virus) menace in Rajasthan and Haryana: The health department of Rajasthan government is conducting a massive door-to-door screening drive to identify the people who are suffering from the disease and administer the swine flu jab to check the spread of the health menace in the state.

Swine flu (H1N1 virus) menace in Rajasthan and Haryana: The swine flu death toll in Rajasthan climbed to 54 this month after two more people – one from Bikaner and the other from Karauli – died due to the disease on Tuesday. While Jaipur confirmed 17 positive cases of swine flu, Jodhpur reported 13. Keeping in view the growing health menace, the medical and health department of Rajasthan on Monday launched a massive door-to-door screening drive on Monday and it will continue till Friday. More than 55 lakh people were screened on Monday and Tuesday, reports said.

At least 1,414 people have been tested positive for the H1N1 virus while 846 people were given the swine flu jab after they tested positive during the door-to-door screening drive.

The health department has collected blood samples nearly 20,000 people for laboratory testing after they were found suffering from fever.

Apart from that, swine flu has spread its tentacles in neighbouring Haryana. In Haryana’s Gurugram, around 34 patients have been tested positive for the H1N1 virus while government doctors suspect another 64 cases.

Earlier, Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma had cancelled leaves of doctors and paramedical staff. Overall, 905 samples have tested positive in Rajasthan so far.

What is swine flu?

Swine flu is an infection caused by a virus called H1N1 -a highly contagious acute respiratory disease that pigs can get. The virus can also spread from human to human. Symptoms of swine flu in people are similar to the symptoms of regular human flu and include fever, cough, sore throat, body aches, headache, chills and fatigue.

