All the accused in Tabrez Ansari case, who was brutally attacked by the mob on the accusation of theft in Dhatkidih village of Jharkhand’s Seraikela Kharsawan district and forced to chant Jai Shree Ram, have been released. Jharkhand Police has dropped all the charges of murder against Tabrez’s alleged attackers. The police have also said that the Tabrez died of cardiac arrest.

R Narayan, who was investigating the case, has asserted that the cause of the death of Tabrez Ansari was sudden cardiac arrest. He has said that the two doctors post learning the post mortem report mentioned cardiac arrest to be the cause of death. Lawyer, Altaf Hussain has filed a protest petition in court against the police investigation.

The 11 accused identified as Prakash Mandal alias Pappu Mandal, Kamal Mahato, Sunamo Pradhan, Premchand Mahali, Sumant Mahato, Madan Nayak, Chamu Nayak, Mahesh Mahali, Kushal Mahali, Satyanarayan Nayak and Bhim Sen Mandal have been charged under Section 147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 325 (causing grievous hurt), 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings).

A three-member team was set up to probe the cause of Tabrez’s death. The team had held both the police as well as the doctors responsible for the Tabrez’s death. They had alleged that the police reached late on the spot and doctors did not diagnose the injury of Tabrez correctly.

Tabrez’s death:

In June, 22-year-old Tabrez Ansari was attacked by a mob who suspected that he was a thief, had passed away while in judicial custody. Then the video of the attack had gone viral in which the mob can be heard forcing Ansari to chant Jai Shri Ram and Jai Hanuman. He was also seen pleading before the mob. The Tabrez had been taken into judicial custody for several days on the accusation of theft. Later his health deteriorated and was taken to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead. His family members had alleged that he died because of being mercilessly beaten for hours.

