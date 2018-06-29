Samajwadi Party senior leader Azam Khan brewed fresh controversy on Taj Mahal. While speaking to media, he said that the decade-old monument is a Shiva temple and CM Yogi Adityanath will be first to demolish the monument in the near future. Khan also said that he will get 20,000 more Muslims to demolish Taj Mahal built by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan in 1643.

Samajwadi Party senior leader Azam Khan sparked fresh political controversy by stating that Taj Mahal is a Shiv Temple while asserting that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath told him this. The senior leader also said that he is okay to demolish the monument. While speaking to media, he said that not only Yogi but also several other people have told him the same thing about the Mosque built in Agra. The senior Samajwadi Party leader also added that he will surely get around 20,000 Muslims to demolish one of the wonders of the world. He also mindlessly asserted Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath will be the first one take the first step in demolishing the decade-old monument.

If one looks closely, this is not the first time that Azam Khan has given out a controversial statement. In October 2017, he stated that along with the Rashtrapati Bhawan, Red Fort and Parliament, the Taj Mahal symbolises slavery. Following his statements, the local arrested a couple of youths for chanting Shiv Chalisa inside the premises of the Taj Mahal.

#WATCH: Samajwadi Party's Azam Khan says, 'Taj Mahal is a Shiv Temple, Yogi Ji (UP CM) and many other people told me this. I am the kind of Muslim who walk with Yogi Ji & will also get 10-20 thousand other Muslims along, to demolish Taj Mahal.' pic.twitter.com/rh3gmUHDpR — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 28, 2018

Joining Azam Khan’s contentions, senior BJP MP Vinay Katiyar was also of the view that this should be condemned as there were several of signs which shows the UNESCO World Heritage Site was originally a Shiv Temple.

Not only Katiyar, even BJP’s Sangeet Som also said that Taj Mahal is a blot on Indian culture as it has been built by traitors. Som received several criticisms from across the country. The remarks from Som came just a few days after the famous worldwide famous monument was excluded from the Uttar Pradesh tourism booklet.

On a closer look, Shah Jahan, one of the Muslim Mughal emperor built the Taj Mahal in memory of his favourite wife Noor Jahan in the year 1643. He was later imprisoned by his son Aurangzeb until his death.

