In an unusual incident, a Wakf Board in Uttar Pradesh has claimed that the Taj Mahal belongs to them as the Mughal Emperor had executed a Wakfnama to declare that the monument is theirs. An apex court has asked the board to submit the document which proves what they have claimed.

A Uttar Pradesh Sunni Wakf Board has claimed that the eighth wonder of the world, the Taj Mahal is their property. The board has claimed that the Mughal Emperor at that time executed a wakfnama to declare that it belongs to them. Reports say that the Wakf board is battling with Archaeological Survey of India over the ownership of the magnificent building. A petition was filed by Mohammad Irfan Bedar in 1998 which says that Taj Mahal is a Wakf property.

On account of this, the case is being taken to the court, where a three-judge bench has asked the Wakf Board to produce the document signed by the Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan as proof to claim the monument. The board has been given a week’s time to collect the proofs and produce the signature of the Mughal Emperor, Shah Jahan, who died in 1666. According to reports, a bench led by Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra said to the board, “Who in India will believe it belongs to the wakf board? These kind of issues must not waste the time of the Supreme Court.”

Moreover, as per reports in a leading daily, the CJI also had some additional questions for the board. He asked, “How did he (Shah Jahan) sign the wakfnama? He was in jail and used to view the monument while in custody.” While ASI advocate ADN Rao said that there was no wakfnama executed and further stated, “Under the 1858 proclamation, the properties taken over from the last Mughal emperor, Bahadur Shah Zafar, by the British vested with the Queen. By the 1948 act, the buildings were taken over by the Indian government.”

