Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, a leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said on Friday that his incarceration by Punjab police was “illegal” and that he will continue to fight until Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal apologises for his remarks towards Kashmiri Pandits.

Bagga arrived Delhi on the nights of Friday and Saturday after being held by Punjab Police in the national capital the day before.

Bagga’s family members were seen welcoming his homecoming in Delhi. Bagga was apprehended by Punjab Police in Delhi earlier today. The gang was halted by Haryana cops on its way to Mohali after the Delhi Police filed an abduction case based on a complaint from Bagga’s father.

Punjab Police car carrying Bagga was encircled by Haryana Police and escorted off the highway to a police station in Kurukshetra. Punjab police officers were detained.

Simultaneously, the Punjab and Haryana High Court rejected the AAP-ruled Punjab’s appeal that Bagga be kept in Haryana rather than handed up to Delhi cops.

However, Haryana Police Department responded to a request from the Delhi Police Department, which had hurried to a court to get a search warrant based on the kidnapping accusation. A squad of Delhi police arrived in Kurukshetra with the search warrant and “rescued” Bagga, bringing him back to the national capital.

Bagga was charged with making an inflammatory statement, spreading religious enmity, and criminal intimidation by the Punjab Police earlier this month for targeting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal over his comments on ‘The Kashmir Files.’