Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has warned people to take precautionary measures while sharing Aadhaar number online. The statement by UIDAI has come at a time when some reports have claimed that information related to 12-digit unique identification number can be available from the third party websites on Google. UIDAI also denied the reports claiming breach of Aadhaar security and its database.

Amidst discussion in the country over security flaws in Aadhaar, the statutory body of Central government, Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has urged people to take precautionary measures before sharing their 12-digit unique identification number on the internet. However, UIDAI has denied the reports claiming breach of Aadhaar security and its database. The UIDAI in a statement said, ” Before sharing their personal details on the internet related to Aadhar, people should take precautions.”

The issuing authority of Aadhar also added that publication or posting of Aadhaar cards by people involved in illegal activities have absolutely no bearing on UIDAI. Rubbishing the reports, UIDAI said these are not real and have no association with Aadhaar and its database. As none of the Aadhar cards surfaced on different platform online/offline are taken from UIDAI database. Just like any other identity document, Aadhaar too is not a confidential document. A person can’t portray himself as other just on the basis of Aadhaar card.

ALSO READ: ISL final, Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC live score, updates: Bengaluru eye maiden ISL glory at the Kanteerava

UIDAI said, While Aadhaar has to share with other, is a personal information like mobile number, bank account number, Permanent Account Number (PAN), passport, family details, etc, Aadhar too should be protected to ensure the privacy of a person. A person illegally sharing someone’s personal information can be sued for civil damages by the person whose privacy is violated. The statement by UIDAI has come after some reports claimed that information related to the Aadhaar can be available from the third party websites and that Google search may lead to Aadhaar details of several people.

Three days ago, the Supreme Court extended the March 31 deadline for mandatory linking of Aadhaar to avail various services and welfare schemes run by the government till its constitution bench delivered its verdict on the validity of 12-digit unique biometric number and its enabling low. The UIDAI so far has claimed that it has issued more than 111 crore Aadhar numbers to the citizens of the country.

ALSO READ: Arvind Kejriwal owes an apology to people of Punjab: Congress minister

ALSO READ: Don’t want to see jail ever again: Kashmiri photojournalist Kamran Yousuf after 6 months of imprisonment

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App