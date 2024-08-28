Taliban Rule In Bihar? Video Of Group Inserting Chilly Powder In Private Parts Goes Viral

A disturbing incident occurred in Araria, Bihar, where a man was tied up with a rope, and chili powder was forcibly inserted into his private area.

Theft is a relatively common crime in India, and instances of mob justice, where a crowd takes matters into their own hands to punish the accused, are not unheard of.

However, a recent incident in Bihar has taken this to a new and disturbing level. A viral video shows a group of men allegedly subjecting a suspected thief to a brutal and degrading form of punishment by inserting chili powder into his private parts. This shocking act of vigilante justice has raised concerns about the extreme measures some communities are willing to take in response to crime.

A disturbing incident occurred in Araria, Bihar, where a man was tied up with a rope, and chili powder was forcibly inserted into his private area. The video, now widely circulated, shows the man with his hands bound behind his back, his trousers lowered to his knees, and being forced to bend forward by the assailants.

In an extremely shocking and disturbing incident from Araria in Bihar red chilli powered was inserted into the rectum of a Man whom they caught on the suspicion of theft.

The man was apprehended by a group of men who accused him of theft. One of the individuals, identified as Mohammad Sifat, was arrested after the video of the assault went viral.

In the footage, one of the perpetrators is seen sprinkling chili powder on the victim’s back and inserting it into his rectum using a pencil.

Following this, the perpetrators pulled up the man’s trousers and buttoned them. The group then thoroughly searched him.

Several men recorded the incident on video, which was then shared on social media. The police were prompted to take action after the footage spread widely online.

In response to the incident, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav criticized the Nitish Kumar-led government, calling it evidence of “Taliban Raj” in Bihar.

Taking a dig at the NDA government, Tejashwi Yadav stated, “My party and I advocate for the rights and representation of Dalits, backward classes, and minorities, which is why casteists always portray our rule as Jungle Raj,” he tweeted.

The police reported that the incident occurred in Islamnagar, Araria. A case has been filed under Section 109 (attempt to commit murder) and Section 117(4) (grievous hurt caused by a group of 5 or more persons) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

One person has been arrested, and efforts are ongoing to identify and apprehend the other individuals involved in the assault, according to the police.