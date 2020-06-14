Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the government won't keep anyone in dark and also informed that talks are underway with China at the military and diplomatic level. He added that even China has expressed wish to resolve the issue via talks.

Amid the standoff with China, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that talks are underway with China at the diplomatic and military level. “Talks are underway with China at the diplomatic and military level. China too expressed wish to resolve this issue via talks. I would like to inform the Opposition that our government won’t keep anyone in the dark.

I assure you that we won’t compromise with national pride in any situation,” Singh said while addressing ‘Jammu Jan Samvad rally’ via video conferencing. The Chinese military started a build-up along the Line of Actual Control in May first week along the Ladakh sector and Sikkim where they came to the Naku La area and had a face-off with the Indian troops there.

The two countries have held military and diplomatic talks to resolve the stand-off in Eastern Ladakh. Meanwhile, the Defence Minister paid tribute to slain Jammu and Kashmir sarpanch Ajay Pandita. “I pay my tribute to Sarpanch Ajay Pandita, who died in a cowardly attack and also Mohd Makbul Sherwani of Baramulla, who in 1947 hoisted the Indian flag in Kashmir valley,” he said.

He said that the development of Jammu and Kashmir is a priority for the Central government. The Defence Minister further said that the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir are giving a befitting reply to Pakistan. While highlighting the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, the Defence Minister said that the situation has now changed completely and our channels are now showing the temperature of Muzaffarabad-Gilgit. He said even Islamabad was feeling the pressure and trying to create mischief.

