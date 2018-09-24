A group of people allegedly lynched a 15-year-old boy in Tamil Nadu's Karur district on Sunday over suspicion of stealing a mobile phone and Rs 3000 case, say reports. The boy used to indulge in petty thefts and the investigation is underway, said police.

In suspicion of theft, a 15-year-old boy was allegedly lynched by a group of people in Karur district of Tamil Nadu on Sunday, say reports. A group of people had brutally beaten the boy over the suspicions of stealing a mobile phone and Rs 3000 cash, said police. According to the police reports, the deceased was used to indulge in petty thefts.

“The boy, allegedly in the habit of indulging in small thefts, was brutally beaten up by some people, who suspected him to be behind the theft of the mobile phone and Rs 3,000 cash that belonged to a man in Allalikoundanur village,” a police officer said.

While the deceased’s mother reported that she fled the house when she saw a mob of people coming towards her house. When she returned, she found her son dead with several injury marks on his body.

After the matter being reported, police acted swiftly to reach the crime spot and to gather evidence. The boy’s body has been sent for the autopsy test and investigation is underway.

“Following an investigation, it was found he had been lynched. A case has been registered and action would be taken against the culprits,” said a senior police officer.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More