People of Tamil Nadu, kerala and Puducherry will today vote for a new government as the polling for 234 Assembly seats, 30 assembly seats in Puducherry and 140 in Kerala in a single-phase Assembly elections of the state is currently underway. Ruling AIADMK has forged an alliance with Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) against the DMK-Congress alliance. AIADMK-BJP alliance is being led by Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami while the DMK-Congress alliance that swept 38 out of 39 Lok Sabha seats in 2019 is being led by MK Stalin. In Puducherry, out of the 30 assembly seats, five are reserved for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste.

A total of 10,04,507 voters in the territory will exercise their franchise which further would decide the fate of the 324 candidates in the region. The Election Commission of India recorded a voter turnout of 39.90% in TN, 53.76% in Puducherry and 47.28% in Kerala till 1 pm. Tamil superstar Rajinikanth and actor turned politician Kamal Hassan also turned up to cast their votes.

Even though the politics of Tamil Nadu is dominated by AIADMK and DMK which even sides BJP and Congress, there are still a number of regional parties along with actor-politician Kamal Hassan this year that are also contesting the state’s Assembly elections. the BJP is trying to gain a foothold in an already politically established state where many parties are jostling for spaces in a changed scenario.

In the race to occupy the space left empty in Tamil Nadu politics after the death of J Jayalalithaa and M Karunanidhi, all national parties, regional parties and alliances are determinedly putting in all their efforts in these elections.

