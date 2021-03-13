Stalin had released its list of all 173 candidates for the elections and retained most of the MLAs namely Durai Murugan, K N Nehru, K Ponmudi and MRK Panneerselvam-- all former ministers, besides others.

MK Stalin’s Party Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) had released its candidate list, whereby MK Stalin is all set to contest from Kolathur, while his son, actor-turned-politician Udhayanidhi, will fight from Chepauk-Triplicane. On the other hand, DMK’s Thanga Tamilselvan to take on O Panneerselvam in Bodinayakanur.

Stalin had released its list of all 173 candidates for the elections and retained most of the MLAs namely Durai Murugan, K N Nehru, K Ponmudi and MRK Panneerselvam– all former ministers, besides others. He addressed a Press Conference at Anna Arivalayam, the DM Headquarters and announced that he would be filing nominations on March 15 and commence with the next leg of the campaign.

The DMK has been out of power since 2011 and aiming to make a comeback by dethroning the ruling AIAMDK and has attempted for a coalition comprising the Left, the Congress, MDMK, VCK and apportioning them 61 seats out of the 234. The DMK has allotted 25 seats to its ally Congress and six each for CPI, CPI (M) Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and MDMK. In total, 60 segments have been set apart for allies by the DMK.

The list of its candidates include:

MK Stalin – Kolathur Udhayanidhi – Cheupak P Thiyagarajan – Madurai central Thanga Tamilselvan – Bodi ( Against OPS) Sampath Kumar – Edappadi ( Against CM EPS) Anbil Mahesh – Thiruverumbur TRB Raja – Mannargudi Geetha Jeevan – Tuticorin

The DMK had yesterday signed a pact with Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi, a western Tamil Nadu-based outfit that would contest in three Assembly segments on the Dravidian party’s ”Rising Sun” symbol. Many of the parties would be contesting on DMK’s Rising Sun Symbol with the lead partner been in fray in 187 seats, commented Stalin.

