Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Blames State Government for Fatalities During Chennai Air Show

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K. Annamalai has accused the state government of negligence following the deaths of five individuals during the Chennai air show, held at Marina Beach. The air show, organized by the Indian Air Force (IAF) to commemorate Indian Air Force Day on October 8, attracted thousands of spectators but was marred by chaos, overcrowding, and a lack of basic facilities.

Death Toll and Injuries

Reports indicate that five lives were lost amid overwhelming crowds and the ensuing mayhem. Additionally, several hundred people suffered injuries, primarily due to heatstroke and the absence of adequate provisions at the venue. Eyewitness accounts highlight the dire conditions that attendees faced, contributing to the tragic outcome of the day.

Annamalai’s Accusations

In a post shared on the social media platform X, Annamalai expressed his shock at the fatalities, emphasizing that the Tamil Nadu government had failed to ensure the safety of the public. “I was shocked to hear that 5 people died due to crowding and more than 200 people were injured and admitted to the hospital for treatment during the IAF ‘AIR Show‘ program held at Chennai Marina Beach,” he wrote. He attributed the incident to the DMK government’s negligence in providing basic facilities and adequate transportation for the large influx of spectators.

Annamalai firmly stated that the tragic events should not be dismissed as mere accidents, labeling them a “complete failure” of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s administration. He raised pointed questions regarding the government’s preparedness for large events, criticizing Stalin’s ability to manage security arrangements for public gatherings.

Condemnation from Opposition Leaders

Echoing Annamalai’s sentiments, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswami also condemned the DMK government, stating, “This pains me. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. My strong condemnation of the DMK government for failing to properly coordinate even such an important event.” He expressed his dismay over the lack of security measures that could have potentially prevented such tragedies.

The IAF Air Show

The air show, which took place from 11 AM to 1 PM, saw attendance from dignitaries including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, and Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh. However, the event was plagued by significant logistical challenges. As thousands attempted to arrive on time, traffic congestion engulfed the city, leading to overcrowding on suburban trains heading to the beach.

Health and Safety Concerns

As the day progressed, officials reported that many attendees experienced dehydration and exhaustion. A government official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, revealed that “more than 50 people are in various hospitals after they complained of dehydration, and exhaustion. More than 100 were given first aid at hospitals across the city.” The health minister also mentioned that authorities were working to ascertain the exact causes of the fatalities, which appeared to be related to the extreme heat and lack of provisions for the massive crowd.

Call for Accountability

In light of the tragic incident, Annamalai demanded accountability from Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, asserting that he must respond to the public regarding the lapses that led to the fatalities. He condemned the government’s focus on self-promotion rather than ensuring the safety and well-being of the citizens.