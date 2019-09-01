Tamil Nadu BJP chief Tamilisai is among five new governors that have been appointed by President Ram Nath Kovind today. She has been appointed as the Governor of Telangana.

Tamil Nadu BJP chief Tamilisai among five new governors appointed by President Ram Nath Kovind: Tamil Nadu BJP chief Tamilisai Soundararajan is among the five new governors that have been appointed by President Ram Nath Kovind today, September 1, 2019. Apart from that, former Union Minister Bandaru Dattatreya has been given the state of Himachal Pradesh. He has replaced Kalraj Mishra. For Telangana, Tamilisai would be the first separate governor ever since its formation.

After his appointment, the former Union Minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as Home Minister Amit Shah for giving him the opportunity. He said that he would work as per the Constitution of India. Meanwhile, Kalraj Mishra has been asked to replace Kalyan Singh in Rajasthan. Former Union Minister Arif Mohammad Khan has been appointed as the Governor of Kerala while Bhagat Singh Koshyari has been put in charge of Maharashtra.

Bandaru Dattatreya, former Union Minister on being appointed as Governor of Himachal Pradesh: I am thankful to PM Narendra Modi as well as Home Minister Amit Shah. They have given this responsibility to me as the Governor of Himachal Pradesh& I will work as per the Constitution. pic.twitter.com/ZlR2Wq0djp — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2019

The 58-years-old Tamilisai has been given the reign of the state where the saffron party has no presence at all. Tamilisai will succeed ESL Narasimhan in Telangana. She began her political career back in 1999 with the BJP’s south Chennai wing and occupied various positions over the years. She also succeeded Pon Radhakrishnan as Tamil Nadu BJP chief in 2014.

The new appointed Governor of Kerala also expressed his happiness over the appointment saying he’s fortunate to born in the country which was so vast and rich in diversity. He said he was fortunate to serve the state popularly known as god’s own country.

Arif Mohd Khan on being appointed as Guv of Kerala: It’s an opportunity to serve. Fortunate to be born in a country like India which is so vast&rich in diversity. It’s a great opportunity for me to know this part of India, which forms boundary of India&is called god’s own country pic.twitter.com/LZmF1FRN3Y — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2019

