Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam met ailing DMK president M Karunanidhi on Monday, July 30, at the Kauvery Hospital and said the health condition of the DMK president is stable.

Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Edappadi K Palaniswami and the deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam met the ailing Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president M Karunanidhi on Monday, July 30 in Alwarpet, Chennai Hospital. After meeting Karunanidhi’s family members, deputy CM said that his condition is stable now.

The doctors at the Kauvery hospital attending the 94-year-old DMK leader said that his signs are ‘normalising’. While many DMK workers are at the hospital where the leader is been treated for the 3rd consecutive day.

Meanwhile, a report according to The Hindu said that 2 DMK members: R Amsakumar (65) and Udhagamandalam (55) died of heart attack on Sunday evening, July 29, allegedly due to massive stress caused by the health conditions of Karunanidhi.

Despite appeals made by DMK acting chief and Karunanidhi’s son MK Stalin to maintain calm and peace in the state, innumerable supporters filled with emotion gathered outside the hospital and refused to leave.

Many leaders met the ailing DMK chief and his son MK Stalin including Trinamool Congress leader Derek O’ Brien, Kamal Haasan, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and prayed for his speedy recovery.

DMK chief and 5-time Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M Karunanidhi is being treated for urinary tract infection and other age-related illness.

The leader was confined to his residence from October 2016 and only moved out for hospital visits to change his tracheostomy tubes, as reported by Deccan Chronicle.

