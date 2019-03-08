In a letter written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Tamil Nadu CM said Abhinandan displayed amazing poise and confidence in the face of adverse conditions, which has won him many hearts across the country. Abhinandan Varthaman hails from Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu CM EPS asks Centre to confer Param Vir Chakra on Abhinandan Varthaman: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami on Friday said Param Vir Chakra should be awarded to Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman. The brave Indian Air Force pilot was in Pakistan captivity for 60 hours and returned to India on March 1 via Wagah Border. In a letter written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Tamil Nadu CM said Abhinandan displayed amazing poise and confidence in the face of adverse conditions, which has won him many hearts across the country. Abhinandan Varthaman hails from Tamil Nadu.

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was released by Pakistan on March 1 due to diplomatic initiatives by PM Modi and international pressure, the AIADMK leader said. However, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced Vardhman’s return as a peace gesture to India.

Before his MiG -21 Bison shot down following a strike by an enemy fighter jet, Abhinandan Varthaman had downed much-advanced F-16 of Pakistan Air Force, but unfortunately, he ejected in Pakistani territory.

For his courage and resilience, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman has emerged as a hero in the country. He received a grand welcome on his arrival from Pakistan with Prime Minister Narendra Modi praising him. Earlier, Rajasthan Education Department had issued an order to include lessons on Abhinandan Varthaman’s bravery.

Param Vir Chakra, which is the country’s highest military decoration, awarded to displaying distinguishes acts of valour during wartime.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More