Saturday, September 28, 2024
Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Meets PM Modi To Request Release Of Funds Under Samagra Shiksha Scheme

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and handed over a memorandum requesting release of central funds under the Samagara Siksha Scheme and approval of Chennai Metro Rail Project Phase-II under 50:50 equity sharing basis.

The Chief Minister also sought permanent solution to secure the traditional fishing rights of Indian fishermen and to expedite release of apprehended fishermen and their crafts.

Stalin termed the around 40 minute meeting as a good one and said that a detailed memorandum containing three requests has been given to the Prime Minister.

“It was a pleasure to meet with PM Modi. PM Modi also expressed happiness to us. All in PM Modi’s hands only to make this happy meet as useful meet also,” Stalin told reporters.

“I have given 3 important requests to PM Modi. I have given a detailed memorandum to PM Modi listing out our requests,” the Chief Minister said.

Explaining the memorandum to PM Modi, CM Stalin said, “Like how the Union and State governments together implemented the first phase of the Chennai Metro Rail Project, similarly, the second phase of the Chennai Metro also should be implemented. That is the Tamil Nadu stance. During the 2021-22 budget, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharam said funds would be allocated for the Chennai Metro Rail phase two project. The Union Government also gave approval on 2022. So far, 18,564 crore have been spent for the works but due to pending approval from Union Minister Tamil Nadu, we haven’t received funds from the Union Government. This has slowed down the Metro Rail Project. So I requested PM Modi to release funds for this without delaying.”.

The Chief Minister also requested PM Modi to release funds under the Samagara Siksha Scheme.

Stalin said, “The Tamil Nadu government has already implemented some good suggestions from the NEP. The Tamil Nadu government is also implementing schemes like free breakfast, which are not implemented in other states. But Tamil Nadu is not accepting to follow the three-language policy, which is on national education policy. Even though NEP assured there wouldn’t be language imposition on any states, it was not clear on the MoU. So we have been saying to make changes in MoU. We also listed out the issues faced by Tamil fishermen.”

(With ANI Inputs)

