Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal visited Delhi government schools on Friday.

Stalin is intrigued by the education changes implemented in Delhi, and he plans to visit Delhi government schools to gain first hand knowledge.

It is also being expected that Stalin will further visit ‘mohalla clinics’ of the Delhi Government.

CM Stalin in his four days tour to Delhi met PM Modi to discuss the development of the state considering the economic slowdown in the country.

Meanwhile on Stalin’s visit to school yesterday, Manish Sisodia tweeted, “Hon. CM Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin ji, visited our Delhi School today. It was an honour to show him around our school along with Hon CM Delhi Arvind Kejriwal ji. I’d like to thank CM MK Stalin for his gesture, which will encourage states to work together to improve education system.”