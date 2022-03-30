In a four day visit to Delhi Tamil Nadu CM scheduled to meet PM Modi

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 31 at 1 pm. In a four-day visit to Delhi, CM Stalin is looking forward to meet Union Minister- Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari and Nirmala Sitaraman.

However, the meeting with these cabinet ministers is not yet confirmed.

In this second meeting with PM Modi, Stalin will talk about development and infrastructural issues along with the issue of pending bills with the governor of Tamil Nadi.

Chief Minister will also inaugurate DMK’s New Delhi party office, Anna Kalaignar Arivalayam, during his visit. Amit Shah, Sonia Gandhi, and other senior party leaders have been invited to this inaugural ceremony.