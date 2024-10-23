Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Tamil Nadu: Complaint Against YouTuber for Cutting Newborn’s Umbilical Cord

The Tamil Nadu health department filed a case against YouTuber for a controversial video showing him cutting his newborn's umbilical cord

Tamil Nadu: Complaint Against YouTuber for Cutting Newborn’s Umbilical Cord

In a significant development, the Tamil Nadu health department has initiated a police case against Mohamad Irfan, a well-known Tamil YouTube artist, for his controversial video that depicted him cutting the umbilical cord of his newborn in a private hospital. This incident has sparked widespread outrage, leading to swift actions from health authorities.

Police Case Filed

The Tamil Nadu Health Minister, M. Subramanian, announced that a formal complaint has been lodged at the Semmenchery Police Station against both Irfan and a gynecologist from the private hospital where the incident took place. Speaking to reporters in Madurai, Minister Subramanian emphasized the severity of the situation: “This is a condemnable act… and we have issued a notice to him (Irfan) and have filed a police complaint against the YouTuber and the doctor.”

Legal Violations

The health minister detailed the legal ramifications of Irfan’s actions, stating that the video violates Section 34 (1) & (2) of the National Medical Commission Act (NMCA). According to the law, individuals who practice medicine without proper registration may face penalties including a maximum jail term of one year, fines up to five lakh rupees, or both. “Irfan cannot escape this time,” he added. “Even if he apologises, it doesn’t matter now because we have filed a police complaint.”

Video Goes Viral

The controversial video, which was uploaded over the weekend, quickly gained traction on social media, amassing approximately 1.4 million views. In the footage, Irfan is shown in the operating room, where a female doctor asks him if he would like to cut the umbilical cord. The doctor proceeds to instruct her staff to provide him with a pair of gloves, further blurring the lines between entertainment and medical propriety.

Reaction and Consequences

Following the public outcry and subsequent backlash, Irfan deleted the video from his YouTube channel. However, the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services responded by issuing a notice to both Irfan and the private hospital, demanding an explanation regarding the incident. Additionally, the health department has reached out to the Tamil Nadu Medical Council, requesting the cancellation of the gynecologist’s medical license for allowing Irfan access to the operating theater.

MUST READJewellers’ Body Pushes For Uniform Gold Rates Across India

Filed under

health department Newborn Tamil Nadu Umbilical Cord youtuber
Advertisement

Also Read

Gunmen Attack Papua New Guinea Bus: 7 Dead, Many More Missing

Gunmen Attack Papua New Guinea Bus: 7 Dead, Many More Missing

India Coach Morkel Discusses Turning To Net Bowler, Says He Had To Stay Calm To Avoid “Embarrassment”

India Coach Morkel Discusses Turning To Net Bowler, Says He Had To Stay Calm To...

BRICS Kazan Summit: PM Modi & President Xi To Hold First Bilateral Talks In 5 Years

BRICS Kazan Summit: PM Modi & President Xi To Hold First Bilateral Talks In 5...

13 Billion-Year-Old Quasars: Defying The Laws Of Cosmic Growth

13 Billion-Year-Old Quasars: Defying The Laws Of Cosmic Growth

China Launches Campaign Against Online Wordplay Amidst Increasing Censorship

China Launches Campaign Against Online Wordplay Amidst Increasing Censorship

Entertainment

Suriya Recalls How He Faced The ‘Lowest Times’ Before Soorarai Pottru

Suriya Recalls How He Faced The ‘Lowest Times’ Before Soorarai Pottru

Here’s How Selena Gomez Unexpectedly Nailed The Audition For Emilia Perez

Here’s How Selena Gomez Unexpectedly Nailed The Audition For Emilia Perez

Ranbir And Katrina Film ‘Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahani’ Re-Releasing On THIS Date

Ranbir And Katrina Film ‘Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahani’ Re-Releasing On THIS Date

Zach Bryan Breaks Up With Brianna Chickenfry After Seen On Celebrity Dating App

Zach Bryan Breaks Up With Brianna Chickenfry After Seen On Celebrity Dating App

When Baywatch Actor Michael Newman Revealed He Would Often Woke Up Feeling “Jittery” Due To Parkinson’s Disease

When Baywatch Actor Michael Newman Revealed He Would Often Woke Up Feeling “Jittery” Due To

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Giorgio Armani Launches New Blanche Jewellery Collection; What Is It Inspired By?

Giorgio Armani Launches New Blanche Jewellery Collection; What Is It Inspired By?

Top Emulator Games to Relive Classic Retro Titles on PC & Mobile (2024)

Top Emulator Games to Relive Classic Retro Titles on PC & Mobile (2024)

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox