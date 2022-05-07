Two Tamil Nadu police officers have been arrested in connection with the suspected death of a 25-year-old man in custody in Chennai

Following the killing of V Vignesh, the Crime Branch, Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID) detained Munaf and constable Ponraj on Friday night.

On April 18, the 25-year-old was detained and died the next day. At the CB-CID headquarters yesterday, nine police officers, including the two arrested, appeared before investigating officers.

Following the investigation, Munaf and Ponraj were arrested and charged with murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (Punishment for Murder) (IPC).

Ponraj was one of three police officers suspended previously in the case.

M K Stalin, the Chief Minister, announced in the Assembly on Friday that Vignesh’s death would be treated as murder. Vignesh’s body exhibited many injuries, according to a post-mortem examination report. The case was turned over to the CB-CID, which was led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Saravanan.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government announced a Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia payment to the deceased’s family.

Vignesh’s brother said that the police tried to pay the family with Rs 1 lakh to stay quiet about his brother’s death. He further said that the cops refused to let them see the body after the autopsy.