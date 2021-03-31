Yogi Adityanath will be visiting Tamil Nadu and Kerala on Wednesday and Thursday. Yogi will reach Tamil Nadu’s Paliyamkulam to flag off a bike rally before heading towards addressing a rally at Therinilai Thandal and Virudhnagar. His visit comes amidst DMK's accusations that BJP is running a proxy government through AIAMDK.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took on Tamil Nadu’s opposition DMK today over its senior leader A Raja’s insult to Chief Minister E Palaniswami, calling him an ”outdated 2G missile”. He also recalled the episode in Tamil Nadu Assembly on March 25, 1989, when the late AIADMK chief and former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa (then the leader of opposition) was attacked allegedly by DMK leaders and asked the people to ”never forget” that day. Addressing a grand public meeting of the NDA at Dharapuram in Tirupur district where the party’s state chief L Murugan is contesting, Modi said the DMK and the Congress would never guarantee women empowerment if DMK comes to power in Tamil Nadu.

While PM Modi was addressing a rally in Palakkad while campaigning for BJP candidate ‘Metro Man’ E Sreedharan, he remarked that people of Kerala are aware of the ‘match-fixing’ between the LDF and UDF. He even took a swipe at two dominant political players in the poll-bound state ahead of Assembly elections and accused them of having a “friendly agreement”. PM Modi in his address commented that Judas betrayed Lord Christ for a few pieces of silver and LDF has betrayed Kerala for a few pieces of gold.

Not only that, AIMIM has been allotted three Tamil Nadu seats with a significant Muslim population: Vaniyambadi, Sankarapuram and Krishnagiri. Dhinakaran has said the AMMK would try and contest as many seats as possible. Owaisi’s alliance with Dhinakaran and his strong campaign for the uplift of the Muslim community has been received well in Tamil Nadu even though his party does not have a solid electoral base.

Tamil Nadu assembly polls will be held in a single phase on April 6, despite the main battle between the DMK-Congress alliance and the AIADMK-BJP coalition. However, TTV Dhinakaran’s Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) has entered into an electoral pact for the Assembly polls with the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) led by Asaduddin Owaisi and Kamal Hassan’s decision to contest election from Coimbatore South against both BJP and Congress have sprung up a surprise for voters. Three years after floating Makkal Neethi Maiam (MNM), Kamal Hassan is contesting his first election in Tamil Nadu polls.

