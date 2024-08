In a shocking incident, an explosion at a firecracker factory in Dindigul district, Tamil Nadu, resulted in the deaths of two individuals on sunday. Announced police.

As per Dindigul SP Pratheep, the blast occurred at a firecracker manufacturing facility in Natham, Dindigul district, leading to the fatalities.

But, the cause of the explosion remains unclear.

Waiting For Further details.

(With Inputs From ANI)