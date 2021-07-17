A ring well with intricate patterns carbed onto it has been found by the archeologists. The ring well is made of terracotta sports different kinds of designs.

The ancient ruins around the village of Keeladi in Tamil Nadu has been a gold mine for archeologists. Ring wells more than 2,000 years old are being unearthed that help understand the extend of Ancient India’s knowledge and application of water and its conservation.

This time, however, a ring well with intricate patterns carbed onto it has been found by the archeologists. The ring well is made of terracotta sports different kinds of designs. So far, thumb impressions and square shaped depressions have been identified on the well. Another dozen or so ring wells had been excavated earlier but this is the first to have been built in an artistic manner.

Originally, part of the ring well had become exposed, much to the amazement of the staff. After meticulous measuring, the first ring was found to have a height of 44 cm alongside a 77 cm diameter while the second ring rose 79 cm from the top of the first one.

The team decided to dig about 4.25 meters into the ground to figure out the depth of the well. The director of the Keeladi operation K Sivanandam pointed out how the people of ancient times unleashed their creativity even on objects of practical use. Archaeological Officer M Ramesh said that the architecture of the ring wells have great science behind them as the rings of each well have a locking mechanism to keep the sand out. Considering the sandy and dry nature of the surrounding area, the wells possibly helped the people there to survive through drought and dry months.